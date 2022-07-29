Vivo V25 series reportedly launching in India next month, vanilla V25 stops by Geekbench

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo V25 series in India. The Vivo V25 series is expected to feature the vanilla V25 and the V25 Pro. A Vivo V25 smartphone was recently spotted in the hands of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Now, the Vivo V25 has been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo V25 was spotted on Geekbench’s website with model number V2202. The Geekbench listing suggests that the Vivo V25 draws power from a chipset with model number MT6877V, which is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with the Mali-G68 GPU.

The listing also reveals that the chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo V25 will run on Android 12 with a layer of Funtouch OS on top. The phone listed managed a single-core score of 700 points and a multi-core score of 1997 points on Geekbench.

While Vivo has not confirmed a launch date for the V25 series in India, the report does suggest that the V25 and V25 Pro will arrive in the country on August 17 or August 18. The Vivo V25’s price in India is expected to fall in and around the 30K-mark, while the V25 Pro could start from Rs 40,000.

The Vivo smartphone spotted in Virat Kohli’s post reveals a similar camera layout to the iQOO Neo 6 with a few differences. The V25 phone is spotted in a blue colour option and boasts what appears to be a triple-camera setup on the back. We will update you with more details about the Vivo V25 series in the coming weeks.