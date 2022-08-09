Vivo V25 Pro teased in India, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 120Hz Display, 66W Charging confirmed

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of the V25 series in India. The company recently took to Twitter to confirm the design of the Vivo V25 Pro and it now appears to be the same phone spotted with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.



Are you ready for the delight coming your way?

Stay tuned for vivo V25 Pro, the magical colour changing phone.

Know More: https://t.co/MXzJtFOeLR#vivoV25Pro #MagicalPhone #V25Series #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/8TPXQvJu9F — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 8, 2022

The new additions to the V series in India will include the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro. While no official launch date for the Vivo V25 series was unveiled in India, the company did reveal some details about the Vivo V25 Pro.

The Vivo V25 Pro will feature a colour-changing back panel, presumably like what we’ve seen on the Vivo V23 Pro (Review). The handset will be available in Sailing Blue and Black colours. The phone will also come with a 64 MP triple-camera setup with OIS. The Vivo V25 Pro will also pack a 4,830 mAh battery with 66W Flashcharge support.

The Vivo V25 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. Additionally, up to 8GB of unused storage can also be used as Extended RAM. The Vivo V25 Pro will also feature a 120Hz display, although the company has not mentioned whether the phone will use an LCD or OLED panel, we believe it will likely be the latter.