English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo V25 Pro teased in India, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 120Hz Display, 66W Charging confirmed

    The Vivo V25 Pro will also come with a 64 MP triple-camera setup with OIS.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

    Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of the V25 series in India. The company recently took to Twitter to confirm the design of the Vivo V25 Pro and it now appears to be the same phone spotted with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

    The new additions to the V series in India will include the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro. While no official launch date for the Vivo V25 series was unveiled in India, the company did reveal some details about the Vivo V25 Pro.

    The Vivo V25 Pro will feature a colour-changing back panel, presumably like what we’ve seen on the Vivo V23 Pro (Review). The handset will be available in Sailing Blue and Black colours. The phone will also come with a 64 MP triple-camera setup with OIS. The Vivo V25 Pro will also pack a 4,830 mAh battery with 66W Flashcharge support.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Vivo V25 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. Additionally, up to 8GB of unused storage can also be used as Extended RAM. The Vivo V25 Pro will also feature a 120Hz display, although the company has not mentioned whether the phone will use an LCD or OLED panel, we believe it will likely be the latter.

    The Vivo V25 series will be made available on Flipkart after the phone launches in India. The Flipkart page also mentions that the Vivo V25 series is the official smartphone for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The company is yet to reveal details about the vanilla Vivo V25 but we will update you with more details soon.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar #MediaTek #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.