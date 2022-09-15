Vivo V25 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP selfie camera

Vivo has officially unveiled a new mid-range smartphone in its V series in India. The Vivo V25 5G comes on the heels of the V25 Pro 5G and features the same Colour Changing Fluorite AG back panel seen on the ‘Pro’ model.

Vivo V25 5G Price in India

The Vivo V25 5G price in India is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 31,999. The V25 5G is offered in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colours.

The Vivo V25 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo’s e-store, and other retail outlets starting September 20. Pre-booking for the Vivo V25 5G starts today. Customers can also avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 on transactions through HDFC, ICICI, and SBI Bank credit/debit cards.

Vivo V25 5G Specifications

The Vivo V25 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of storage, up to 8GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through Vivo’s Extended RAM 3.0 feature. The phone also has a liquid cooling system and comes with 4D Game Vibration and Game Boost Mode.

The Vivo V25 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the V25 5G gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor that supports OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, there’s a 50 MP selfie camera with Eye Autofocus. The Vivo V25 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The back panel of the vanilla V25 changes colour when placed under sunlight. The phone also supports Hi-Res audio and has an in-display fingerprint reader.