English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 2 Days to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo V25 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP selfie camera

    The Vivo V25 5G price in India is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 31,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

    Vivo has officially unveiled a new mid-range smartphone in its V series in India. The Vivo V25 5G comes on the heels of the V25 Pro 5G and features the same Colour Changing Fluorite AG back panel seen on the ‘Pro’ model.

    Vivo V25 5G Price in India

    The Vivo V25 5G price in India is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 31,999. The V25 5G is offered in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colours.

    The Vivo V25 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo’s e-store, and other retail outlets starting September 20. Pre-booking for the Vivo V25 5G starts today. Customers can also avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 on transactions through HDFC, ICICI, and SBI Bank credit/debit cards.

    Vivo V25 5G Specifications 

    Close

    Related stories

    The Vivo V25 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of storage, up to 8GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through Vivo’s Extended RAM 3.0 feature. The phone also has a liquid cooling system and comes with 4D Game Vibration and Game Boost Mode.

    The Vivo V25 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the V25 5G gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor that supports OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

    On the front, there’s a 50 MP selfie camera with Eye Autofocus. The Vivo V25 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The back panel of the vanilla V25 changes colour when placed under sunlight. The phone also supports Hi-Res audio and has an in-display fingerprint reader.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 06:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.