Vivo V23e launched with MediaTek Helio G96, 50MP front camera

Vivo V23e India launch details are yet to be announced.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

Vivo V23e price and specifications have been announced. The new mid-range smartphone from Vivo is a successor of the V21 series launched earlier this year in India. Vivo has not confirmed the Vivo V23e India launch details at the moment. However, we can expect the device to come with the same specs in India later this year.

Vivo V23e price

Vivo V23e price in Vietnam is set at 8,490,000 VND, which is roughly Rs 27,900. The device comes in a single 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage. It is available in two colours - Moonlight Shadow (Black) and Sunrise Melody (Blue Rose). 

Vivo V23e specifications 

Vivo V23e features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen has a tiny water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. It comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate panel. 

Close

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4,050 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, etc. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP super macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 50MP front camera sensor.3
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Nov 8, 2021 01:00 pm

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

