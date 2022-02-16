English
    Vivo V23e launch in India set for February 21: Check expected price and specs

    The Vivo V23e is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

    The Vivo V23e is launching in India soon. The Vivo V23e is arriving next week on February 21. Vivo has already set up a microsite for the V23e, teasing several aspects of the device ahead of the launch.

    The Vivo V23e will join the ranks of the Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro in India on February 21 at 12:00 noon.

    According to the microsite Vivo has set up for the device, the V23e will feature a sleek “ultra-slim” glass design. The phone has a gradient blue and pink finish, which looks similar to that of the Vivo T1 (Review) that was unveiled last week.

    Apart from the finish, the Vivo V23e’s volume rocker and power buttons are located on the right, while the camera island on the back houses three sensors and an LED flash module. The triple-camera setup on the back is made up of a primary camera, an ultrawide shooter, and a macro camera.

    According to a report by 91mobiles, the Vivo V23e is priced anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. Considering the Vivo V21e features a starting price of Rs 24,990, we believed that its successor will likely fetch the same price. The Vivo V23e was already unveiled in Malaysia last year.

    Vivo V23e Expected Specifications

    The Vivo V23e will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Vivo V23e sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will pack a 4050 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The V23e will feature a 50 MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. The phone is also said to come with a 44 MP selfie camera.
