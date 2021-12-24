MARKET NEWS

English
Vivo V23 Pro, V23 specifications leaked; launch could take place on Jan 5

Vivo is yet to confirm the Vivo V23 series launch date in India at the time of writing this.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST
Both Vivo V23 series smartphones, the V23 and V23 Pro, could come with a 50MP dual front camera setup.

Vivo V23 specifications have leaked online. The company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphones without revealing the launch date yet. Alongside the vanilla V23, Vivo V23 Pro specifications have also leaked ahead of the launch.

Vivo V23 Pro specifications 

The Vivo V23 Pro specifications leaked by GSMArena reveal that the phone will have a 50MP eye autofocus dual front camera setup. A separate leak revealed the camera specs of the device. As per the marketing images shared by a Twitter user, the V23 Pro will have a 108MP primary camera sensor. Its triple-camera setup is likely to have an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro/ depth sensor.

The device is confirmed to have an ultra-thin 3D curved display. Vivo is yet to confirm the display size. Other Vivo V23 Pro specifications leaked include a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB of RAM with 4GB of virtual RAM support. Vivo will also use a Fluorite AG glass on the device for its colour changing capabilities when exposed to UV light/ sunlight.

Vivo V23 specifications 

A separate report by MySmartPrice claims that the standard Vivo V23 will also have a dual front camera setup. It will feature a 50MP front camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. The ultrawide front camera will have a 105-degree field of view. In addition to this, the front camera will also offer dual-tone flash.

The smartphone will use a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and will come in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB storage configurations. Vivo will also offer 4GB of virtual RAM support. The device will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone will pack a 4,200mAh battery and 44W fast charging. The phone will feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone will have a metal chassis with flat edges.

Vivo V23 colour options include Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. The Gold variant will weigh 181 grams and measure about 7.55mm. The black colour option will measure 7.39mm and weigh 179 grams.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Dec 24, 2021 11:55 am

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

