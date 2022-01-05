Vivo V23 Pro, V23 India launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch the livestream, specifications

Both Vivo V23 series smartphones, the V23 and V23 Pro, will come with a 50MP dual front camera setup.

Vivo V23 series launch in India will kick off at 12 pm on January 5. The company will launch two new smartphones under the V23 series, which include the vanilla Vivo V23 and the Vivo V23 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the Vivo V23 Pro and V23 price in India has leaked. The company has also teased some of the Vivo V23 specifications and features ahead of the launch.

Vivo V23 series launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Vivo V23 series India launch event will be hosted virtually owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rising Omicron cases in India. Interested viewers can watch the Vivo V23 series launch event on the company’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms. You can click on the video link below to watch the Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 launch event today in India at 12 pm.

Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 price in India

According to the leaked pricing details shared by tipster Sudhanshu, the Vivo V23 price in India will start at Rs 29,990. For the price, users will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a 12GB + 256GB variant, which will be priced at Rs 34,990.

The Vivo V23 Pro price in India, on the other hand, will start at Rs 39,990. It will come with 8GB + 128GB storage. The 12GB + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 43,990. Both phones will come in Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold.

Vivo V23 Pro specifications

Vivo V23 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a curved screen with a wide notch cutout at the top centre. It has a colour changing rear panel for the Sunshine Gold option. The phone is rumoured to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Leaked Vivo V23 Pro specifications also suggest that the phone will support 44W fast charging for the 4300 mAh battery. It will run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The leaked specs further reveal that the phone has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone will have a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Vivo V23 specifications

The vanilla V23 is rumoured to come with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a flat screen with a wide notch for the dual 50MP + 8MP front camera setup. The device has a 64MP rear camera with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.

In terms of performance, the phone is rumoured to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It will pack a 4200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It also runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.