Vivo V21s 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 90Hz AMOLED Display, 44 MP Front Camera with OIS

vivo v21s 5g

Vivo has launched a new V series smartphone in Taiwan. The Vivo V21s 5G is the latest entrant to the company’s portfolio. However, it does come a little late considering the launch of the V25 series this year and rumours of the Vivo V27 series already surfacing online.

Vivo V21s 5G Price

The Vivo V21s 5G price is set at NTD 11,490 (Roughly Rs 30,100) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Vivo V21s 5G comes in Dark Blue and Colourful finishes. There's no information about the launch of the Vivo V21s 5G outside Taiwan, although it seems like a rebranded version of the the Vivo V21.

Vivo V21s 5G Specifications

The Vivo V21s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset also packs 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, 3GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. The Vivo V21s 5G runs on FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

On the back, the Vivo V21s 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Vivo V21s boasts a 44 MP selfie shooter with both OIS and EIS.

The Vivo V21s 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, and more. The Vivo V21s 5G also has an in-display fingerprint reader.