Vivo V21e 5G launching in India on June 24: Here's everything we know so far

Vivo V21e is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and will debut in India’s sub-25K segment

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

The Indian smartphone market is set to have a busy week ahead. After the launch of the Galaxy M32 earlier today, we are set to see the Mi 11 Lite tomorrow and the Vivo V21e 5G is set to arrive on June 24 at 05:00 pm (IST). The Vivo V21e follows the launch of the Vivo V21, which arrived in India back in April.

While few details about the Vivo V21e are available, the company has confirmed several specifications about the device, including its design. Vivo’s microsite for the V21e 5G confirms that the phone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

The phone is expected to feature a sleek and stylish design as teased on the company’s official Twitter handle. Vivo has also confirmed the V21e’s 5G connectivity and that the phone will feature 8GB of RAM with 3GB of virtual RAM. The phone will also support 44W fast-charging support, although battery size is yet to be confirmed.

Other rumors about the Vivo V21e suggest that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. According to a report by Gizmochina, the two cameras on the back will feature a 64 MP primary camera sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter. The phone could also pack a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Vivo V21e runs Android 11 with FunTouchOS 11.1 on top. The phone measures 7.67 mm thick and weighs 165 grams. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V21e is expected to debut in India’s sub-25K segment.
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Jun 21, 2021 02:44 pm

