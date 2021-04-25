Vivo V21 5G with 64 MP Triple Camera Setup and 44 MP Selfie Camera launching in India on April 29

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone in India on the heels of its flagship X60 series. The Vivo V21 5G will succeed the V20 (Review), which launched late last year. However, unlike its predecessor, the Vivo V21 will support 5G.

The company has confirmed that the Vivo V21 5G’s launch is set to take place on April 29 at 12:00 pm (IST) in India. The phone will be available on Flipkart as a dedicated page for the device has already gone up on the website. Vivo has also confirmed some key specifications of the V21 5G.



Get ready to be delighted by the amazingly sleek #vivoV21. At 7.29MM thickness, it's the slimmest smartphone* India has ever seen. #ComingSoon #DelightEveryMoment

First off, the Vivo V21 5G will get a 44 MP selfie camera with OIS and a dual spotlight flash for taking selfies in low light. The selfie camera will be housed in a waterdrop notch. The rectangular camera module on the back is the same as that on the Vivo V20.

At the helm of the triple camera setup on the back sits a 64 MP “OIS night camera” at the helm. The Vivo V21 5G will also feature extended RAM that will allow the phone to use 3GB of additional memory space as RAM. The Vivo V21 is listed in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options.

The Dusk Blue model is teased with a weight of 176 grams, measuring 7.29mm thick, while the other two colour options weigh 177 grams and are 7.39mm thick. As of now other details about the device are yet to be revealed. Given the Vivo V20 featured a starting price of Rs 22,990, we can expect the Vivo V21 5G’s price to fall in India’s sub-25K segment.