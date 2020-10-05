Vivo V20 with 44MP front camera confirmed to launch in India on October 13: Check details here

Vivo V20 launch date has been confirmed. The company has sent out media invites confirming the Vivo V20 series launch event for October 13. The launch invite confirms that Vivo V20 will have a 44MP front camera sensor.

Apart from the launch date and the front camera details, the invite does not reveal any other details of the Vivo V20. The smartphone will be a successor to the Vivo V19 (review) launched earlier this year.

A recent Vivo V20 launch teaser also confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart soon after its launch. We can expect the Vivo V20 sale to start during the Flipkart Big Billion Days starting October 16.

Vivo V20 Specifications

The Flipkart teaser page suggests that it will be the ‘slimmest phone’ with an ‘anti-glare matte glass’ back panel which is ultra-smooth. Vivo is also touting the camera capabilities on the Vivo V20 series on its official Indian website.

The international variant has a 44MP front camera and a 64MP triple-camera module on the back. The rear camera has the same design as the Vivo X50 Pro (Review).

Other Vivo V20 specifications include a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

Vivo V20 price and availability details will be announced at the launch event.