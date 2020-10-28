Vivo V20 SE price in India leaked ahead of official launch

Vivo V20 SE price in India has been leaked ahead of the official launch. The second V20 series smartphone is being teased to launch very soon in India and is likely to sit under the standard Vivo V20 (Review). The company is yet to make an announcement on the official launch date. However, the smartphone was briefly listed on Croma and Reliance Digital online store, revealing its price and specifications.

Vivo V20 SE price in India (leaked)

Vivo V20 SE price in India will be Rs 20,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant if we go by the Croma and Reliance Digital Store listing spotted by MySmartPrice. The smartphone will come in a Gravity Black colour.

Vivo is yet to confirm the Vivo V20 SE launch date in India.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 60Hz display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a waterdrop notch on top for the 32MP front camera. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera that also shoots macro, and a 2MP Bokeh camera.

Vivo V20 SE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card.

There is also a 4,100 mAh battery which supports 33W flash charge via a USB Type-C port.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, GPS, Beidou, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.