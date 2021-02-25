English
Vivo V20 SE price in India cut by Rs 1,000; now available for Rs 19,990

At launch, Vivo V20 SE's price in India was set at Rs 20,990. The smartphone, now available for Rs 19,990, comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
Vivo V20 SE's price in India has been cut by Rs 1,000. The smartphone was launched as part of the Vivo V20 series in 2020. The smartphone's price at launch was set at Rs 20,990. After the new price cut, it would be available for Rs 19,990.

Vivo V20 SE price in India

Vivo V20 SE India price is now set at Rs 19,990 after the latest price cut. The smartphone comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option. It comes in two colours: Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green.

Read: Vivo V20 review

Vivo V20 SE specifications 

The Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 60Hz display with a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution and a 'waterdrop' notch on top for the 32MP front camera. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

It is 7.83 mm thick and weighs only 171 grams.

Also read: Vivo V20 Pro review

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera that also shoots macro and a 2MP Bokeh camera. 

Vivo V20 SE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card. There is also a 4,100 mAh battery which supports a 33W flash charge via a USB Type-C port. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 out of the box. 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, GPS, Beidou, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack, among others.
