Vivo V20 launch in India today at 12 pm: Where to watch the livestream, expected price and specifications

Vivo V20 launch event begins today at 12 pm India. The new Vivo smartphone is likely to go on sale during Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting later this week. Vivo V20 price and availability details will be confirmed at the event.

Vivo V20 launch: Where to watch the livestream

Vivo V20 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will be unveiled via an online-only event, which can be viewed on the company’s official YouTube and other social media accounts. The ones who are interested can click on the YouTube link below to watch the Vivo V20 launch event today at 12 pm.

Vivo V20 price in India

Vivo India has confirmed that the Vivo V20 will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in India. According to a recent tip, Vivo V20 price in India will start at Rs 24,990.

Vivo V20 specifications

Vivo V20 specifications confirmed so fat include a 44MP front camera with eye-focus. The Flipkart teaser page suggests that it will be the ‘slimmest phone’ with an ‘anti-glare matte glass’ back panel which is ultra-smooth.

The international variant has a 44MP front camera and a 64MP f/1.8 triple-camera module on the back. The rear camera has the same design as the Vivo X50 Pro (Review) and houses an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide angle sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Vivo V20 is only 7.38 mm thick, making it slimmer than the Oppo F17 Pro (Review). However, it is slightly heavier at 171 grams compared to the F17 Pro, which weighs 164 grams.

Vivo V20 also sports a water-drop notch at the top of the 6.44-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display. The use of an AMOLED screen also makes it possible for the Vivo V20 to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other Vivo V20 specifications include a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with Adreno 618 GPU for graphics.

Vivo V20 price and availability details will be announced at the launch event. Vivo V19 was launched in India for Rs 27,990. We can expect the Vivo V20 price in India to start under Rs 30,000.