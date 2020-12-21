Vivo V20 (2021) specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

Vivo recently launched the V20 series in India. The most recent offering from the company under the V20 series was the Vivo V20 Pro priced at Rs 29,990. It has not been a month since the launch and a report detailing the Vivo V20 (2021) specifications has surfaced online.

The Vivo V20 (2021) has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing has revealed some key specifications of the smartphone. According to the listing, a Vivo smartphone with the model number V2040, believed to be the V20 (2021), comes with 8GB RAM and boots on Android 11.

The performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The device scored 553 and 1,765 on single-core and multi-core tests.

The device has been spotted on multiple regulator websites with the same model number. It has also received the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) certification, hinting at an imminent launch.

The V20 (2021) will be an upgrade over the Vivo V20 (Review). We can expect the smartphone to come with minor upgrades over the standard V20.

Vivo V20 price and specifications

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a water-drop notch on top for the 44MP front camera setup.

The smartphone weighs 171 grams and is only 7.38mm thick. The Sunset Melody, however, is 7.48mm thick and weighs 172 grams.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens that doubles up as a macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. Storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

Vivo V20 features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the device. Connectivity options include 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS, etc.

Vivo V20 price starts at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration launched at Rs 27,990. Vivo V20 comes in three colour options - Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata.