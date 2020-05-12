App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V19 with 32MP dual front-camera, 4,500 mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs, where to buy

Vivo V19 goes on sale starting May 15 via the Vivo E-Store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and through various offline stores.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo has finally launched the V19 in India. The smartphone is a successor to the Vivo V17 launched in December 2019. Key highlights of the Vivo V19 include a dual punch-hole front camera, a quad-camera setup on the back and a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Vivo V19 price and storage

Vivo V19 comes in two storage variants — 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 27,990 and 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 31,990. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Piano Black and Mystic Silver. Vivo V19 goes on sale starting May 15 via the Vivo E-Store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and through various offline stores.

Close

Vivo V19 specifications

related news

Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The dual iView display has a pill-shaped cutout which houses the two front camera sensors. Vivo v19 gets Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back panel for additional resistance to scratches and accidental drops.

v19 front

Under the hood, Vivo V19 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Using a MicroSD card, storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB.

The performance unit is completed with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge 2.0. Vivo claims that the V19 can be charged from zero to 70 percent in 40 minutes using the in-box charger.

v19 CAMERA

At the back, Vivo V19 has four camera sensors. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the dual punch-hole cutout houses a 32MP f/2.0 primary lens and an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide lens.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. The device boots on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.

For securely unlocking the device, Vivo V19 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo V19 sale starts on May 15 through various online and offline channels.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 11:58 am

tags #smartphones #Vivo

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Swiggy suspends ‘Super’ subscription programme

Swiggy suspends ‘Super’ subscription programme

US will cross 10 million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, says Donald Trump as death toll surges past 80,000

US will cross 10 million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, says Donald Trump as death toll surges past 80,000

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.