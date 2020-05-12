Vivo V19 with 32MP dual front-camera, 4,500 mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs, where to buy

Vivo has finally launched the V19 in India. The smartphone is a successor to the Vivo V17 launched in December 2019. Key highlights of the Vivo V19 include a dual punch-hole front camera, a quad-camera setup on the back and a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Vivo V19 price and storage

Vivo V19 comes in two storage variants — 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 27,990 and 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 31,990. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Piano Black and Mystic Silver. Vivo V19 goes on sale starting May 15 via the Vivo E-Store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and through various offline stores.

Vivo V19 specifications

Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The dual iView display has a pill-shaped cutout which houses the two front camera sensors. Vivo v19 gets Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back panel for additional resistance to scratches and accidental drops.

Under the hood, Vivo V19 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Using a MicroSD card, storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB.

The performance unit is completed with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge 2.0. Vivo claims that the V19 can be charged from zero to 70 percent in 40 minutes using the in-box charger.

At the back, Vivo V19 has four camera sensors. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the dual punch-hole cutout houses a 32MP f/2.0 primary lens and an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide lens.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. The device boots on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.

For securely unlocking the device, Vivo V19 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo V19 sale starts on May 15 through various online and offline channels.