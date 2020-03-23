Vivo V19 launch reportedly postponed to April 3; priced tipped

Vivo has reportedly postponed the V19 launch in India. The upcoming Vivo smartphone was previously scheduled to launch on March 26.

Vivo has also deleted the tweet that mentioned the March 26 launch date. According to a 91Mobiles report, Vivo V19 is rescheduled to launch on April 3 in India. However, there is no official confirmation from Vivo at the moment.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Vivo to know the reason behind the postponing of the V19 launch event and also asked for the new launch date details.

The deleted post teased a modified version of the international V19 launched in Indonesia. According to the poster, the India variant will sport a pill-shaped dual punch-hole cutout. The presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner further confirms that the smartphone will have an AMOLED display. The screen size is currently unknown, however, we can expect the same 6.44-inch Full HD+ tall screen found on the international variant.

The rear camera module will house four sensors in an L-shaped array. The LED flash is also placed at the top inside the camera module. A recent report claimed that Vivo V19 will feature a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors. Further, the dual punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Vivo V19 will reportedly get powered by a slightly-dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and could pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0 support.