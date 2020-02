Vivo V19 and V19 Pro launch scheduled before IPL 2020 in March: Report

Vivo is reportedly working on a new V-series smartphone called V19. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the V19 and the V19 Pro in India in March before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 kicks-off. Further, Vivo will also begin taking pre-orders of the V19 series by February-end.

Between the two smartphones, the Vivo V19 Pro is likely to go on sale before the vanilla V19 in India, reported 91Mobiles. The speculation is made based on Vivo’s past record with the V15 series (Vivo V15 Pro review) and V17 series wherein the Pro models were launched first, followed by the standard model.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also Read: Vivo V17 Pro Review

The two smartphones will succeed the Vivo V17 series launched in 2019 in India. Specifications of the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro are currently unknown. However, the report suggests that the Vivo V19 series will be launched between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Both the smartphones are also expected to be available online and via authorised brick and mortar stores. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.