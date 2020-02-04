Vivo V19 and V19 Pro launch scheduled before IPL 2020 in March: Report

Vivo is reportedly working on a new V-series smartphone called V19. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the V19 and the V19 Pro in India in March before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 kicks-off. Further, Vivo will also begin taking pre-orders of the V19 series by February-end.

Between the two smartphones, the Vivo V19 Pro is likely to go on sale before the vanilla V19 in India, reported 91Mobiles. The speculation is made based on Vivo’s past record with the V15 series (Vivo V15 Pro review) and V17 series wherein the Pro models were launched first, followed by the standard model.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also Read: Vivo V17 Pro Review