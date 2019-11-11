App
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V17's TENAA listing reveals key specifications before launch

The quad-cameras will feature a 48MP primary sensor, as per the branding on the back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo is expected to launch the V17 in India sometime this month. Before the rumoured launch, the V17 has been spotted on TENAA website. The listing does reveal a bunch of key specifications of the Vivo V17.

Two new Vivo smartphones with the model numbers V1945A and V1945T have been spotted on TENAA. Images uploaded on the website are similar to some previous leaks of the Vivo V17. SlashLeaks speculates that the leaked images could be the Vivo Y9s.

Images reveal that the V17 could have a diamond-shaped camera module similar to the Vivo S5. The quad-cameras will feature a 48MP primary sensor, as per the branding on the back. The other three sensors are said to feature an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP sensors.

Unlike the Vivo V17 Pro (Review), the V17 will have a water-drop notch for the 32MP front-facing camera. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Vivo V17.

The TENAA listings also reveal that the Vivo V17 could feature a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The processor details are currently unknown, but it is said to get paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB memory.

For longer battery, the Vivo V17 would feature a 4,390 mAh battery, according to the listing. There is no word on fast charging support, but we can expect the V17 to get 18W fast charging support at least.

Vivo is yet to confirm the launch of the V17 in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in the country during the last week of November.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

