Vivo V17 sale begins today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Amazon and offline markets: Check price, offers and specifications

Vivo V17 goes on sale starting today in India. The mid-range smartphone was launched last month in Russia and is now available in India with many changes in the design and performance unit. Vivo V17 sale begins today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo e-store, and also major offline retail stores.

The vanilla V17 comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option for Rs 22,990 in India. The smartphone is offered in two colour options — Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.

As part of launch offers, HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail a five percent cashback on the purchase of Vivo V17. The same offer is applicable on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Vivo V17 specifications

Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Full HD+ iView display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. Vivo claims that the V17 features the world’s smallest punch-hole with a 2.98mm size for the 32MP front camera. The smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.38 screen-to-body ratio.

V17 also gets a redesigned camera-module. The L-shaped camera array on the back features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. There is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. Vivo claims that the V17’s battery offers juice for more than a day’s worth of use.