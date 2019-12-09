Vivo V17 launch event scheduled for 12 pm: Where to watch live-stream, expected price, specifications

Vivo V17 will be launched in India on December 9. The new smartphone comes as a watered-down version of the V17 Pro (Review), which is already available for sale in India. Initial teasers have shown that the Vivo V17 features a punch-hole display, unlike the water-drop notch on the Russian variant.

Vivo V17 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm in New Delhi. The company would be hosting a live-stream for its online audience on its social media handles.

The company is expected to launch the V17 in a single storage variant. The smartphone could feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A recent report claimed that Vivo V17 would be priced at Rs 22,000 in India.

Vivo V17 would feature a punch-hole display, unlike a water-drop notch display found on the Russian variant. The screen is said to be 6.36-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ tall with a 1080x2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The rear camera, too, is redesigned to an L-shaped module housing four sensors. Vivo V17 is expected to feature a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front-camera is confirmed to feature a 32MP sensor inside the punch-hole. Both the front and rear camera would feature the Super Night Mode for enhanced low-light performance.

Under the hood, there could be a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal memory. The Russia variant features a Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB memory.