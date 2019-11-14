Vivo U20 with Snapdragon 675 and three cameras launching on November 22

Vivo is arguably one of India’s popular smartphone brand. However, the company limits its offerings to budget and mid-range devices in the country. And, while Vivo has thrived in India’s mid-tier smartphone market with several handsets like the Vivo Z1 Pro, V15 Pro, and Z1x among others; they haven’t fared so well in the under 10K smartphone space.

The Vivo U10 attempted to change that by punching well above its price. Now, Vivo is gearing up to bring another addition to its budget U series. The Vivo U20 will launch in India on November 22. A dedicated page for the U20 is already up on Amazon India, revealing several specs of the device.

The Amazon page confirms that the Vivo U20 will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC. While the SD675 chipset is an older chip, it still delivers a 25-per cent improvement in performance over the Snapdragon 665 chip used on the U10. The listing also confirms the U20 will offer up to 6GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. While the storage amount hasn’t been confirmed, we’re likely to get 64GB and 128GB configurations.

From the image, you can tell that the Vivo U20 will have a triple rear camera setup with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader on the back. On the front, the U20 gets a waterdrop notch. While there’s little information apart from the Amazon listing, the U20 looks very similar to the Vivo U3 that launched in China in October.

If the devices are the same, the U20 will get a 16-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The waterdrop notch on the front could house a 16-megapixel shooter. The U20 will likely sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The U20 might also get a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.