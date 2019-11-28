Vivo U20 sale begins at 12 pm on Amazon India and Vivo e-shop: Specifications, price, offers

Vivo U20 will go on sale on November 28 for the first time in India. The budget smartphone is the second entrant in Vivo’s new U-series. Vivo U20’s highlight features include triple camera setup, Snapdragon 675 SoC and a massive battery with fast charging support.

Vivo has launched two variants of the U20 in India. The 4GB+64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,990, whereas the 6GB+64GB storage model is priced at Rs 11,990. Both storage variants would be available in Blaze Blue and Racing Black.

Vivo U20 will go on sale starting 12 pm on November 28 via Amazon India and Vivo e-shop. As part of the launch offer, Vivo is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid orders for the U20.

Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Halo View IPS display with a water-drop notch on top. The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and comes with WideVine L1 certificate. Vivo says that the U20’s display can get up to 480 nits bright.

Optics on the back include a triple camera setup with a 16MP Sony IMX 499 f/1.8 sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 super wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera inside the water-drop notch.

Performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Both RAM variants come with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage as standard and can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

The smartphone comes with Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo Mode for a better gaming experience. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging and reverse charging with the OTG cable.