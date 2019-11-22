Vivo U20 launch today at 12 pm in India - expected price, specifications

Vivo is going to launch the U20 today in India. Vivo U20 will be the second smartphone under the new U-series in India. Vivo had revealed some specifications of the U20 on Amazon India days before the launch.

Vivo is scheduled to launch the U20 today at 12 pm. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and Vivo E-store. Users can watch the launch event on Vivo India’s YouTube channel.

The smartphone is expected to be priced slightly above the Vivo U10, which starts at Rs 8,990. Pricing and availability details of the U20 will be announced later today.

Vivo U20 specifications

As stated earlier, specifications of the Vivo U20 have already been listed on Amazon India. Vivo U20 will have a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and will also come with WideVine L1 certificate. The company also claims that Vivo U20 has the biggest display in its segment.

Performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM. The UFS 2.1 storage options have not been revealed as yet, but we can expect 64GB and 128GB internal memory.

Vivo U20 will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. Vivo claims that the massive battery will have enough juice for 21 hours of Instagram or 11 hours of YouTube streaming.

From the image, one can tell that the Vivo U20 will have a triple rear camera setup with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader on the back. On the front, the U20 gets a waterdrop notch. While there’s little information apart from the Amazon listing, the U20 looks very similar to the Vivo U3 that launched in China in October.

If the devices are the same, the U20 will get a 16MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The water-drop notch on the front could house a 16MP shooter.