Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant now available offline for Rs 17,990

Vivo has launched a new variant of the recently-launched Vivo U20 in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has introduced a new 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo U20.

Launched last month, the smartphone is available in two storage variants with 4GB and 6GB RAM. The third 8GB RAM variant is now available via offline stores for Rs 17,990. With the 8GB RAM model, users would get 128GB internal memory, which can be further expanded via microSD up to 256GB.

Customers can also avail 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank credit card, ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, and Axis Bank credit card transactions on the purchase of the U20 with 8GB RAM.

The 4GB + 64GB variant is available online for Rs 10,990, whereas the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,990. All the three models can be bought in Racing Black and Blaze Blue gradient colours.

Rest of the Vivo U20 specifications remain the same. Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Halo View IPS display with a water-drop notch on top. The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and comes with WideVine L1 certificate. Vivo says that the U20’s display can get up to 480 nits bright.

Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging and reverse charging with the OTG cable.

In optics, the smartphone sports a 16MP Sony IMX 499 f/1.8 sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 super wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view at the rear. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens in the triple-camera setup. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera inside the water-drop notch.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock support for unlocking the Vivo U20. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB, etc.