Vivo U10 to launch as the first smartphone under U-series in India on September 24

Vivo has confirmed the launch of a new ‘U’ series in India. The company would launch the ‘U10’ as its first smartphone under the U-series in India via Amazon. The U-series would be the third new smartphone series by Vivo after the Z-series and S-series in India.

Amazon has listed the launch date and some spec details of the Vivo U10 on its website. The microsite reveals that Vivo would launch the U10 on September 24 at 12 pm in India. Apart from the launch date, the Amazon India listing also reveals that the U10 would sport a water-drop notch display with a thick chin bezel.

Vivo hasn’t revealed the display size as yet, but we can expect a few more teasers as we get closer to the launch. Apart from the display, Vivo U10 is confirmed to get a Qualcomm processor as part of its performance unit. The Vivo U10 is rumoured to be a budget offering priced near Rs 12,000. We can expect the Vivo U10 to get powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Other details include 18W fast charging support which would offer 4.5 hours of talk-time in 10 minutes of charge. Vivo has not revealed that battery capacity, but going by the trend, we can expect somewhere between 4,000-5,000 mAh cell on the Vivo U10.

Details about the camera unit are still under wraps. Vivo could drop more teasers revealing other specifications of the U10 as we get closer to the launch.

