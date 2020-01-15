Vivo to showcase Apex 2020 concept phone at Mobile World Congress 2020

Vivo has confirmed its presence at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company has sent out press invites for its concept phone unveiling on February 23 and 24.

At MWC 2020, Vivo will reportedly showcase its Apex 2020 concept smartphone. The leaked press invite shared by website Tech Sina promotes the concept phone with the slogan ‘Empower the next’, GSMArena reported.

Vivo has been promoting its Apex concept phones at MWC for the last three years. In 2018, it unveiled the original Apex phone as the world’s first nearly bezel-less smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At MWC 2019, Vivo improved the under-screen scanner tech and showcased the second-generation Apex concept phone, wherein the fingerprint scanner worked within the display panel and the body did not have any scanner.

We can expect the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to showcase the Apex 2020 with some new innovation at MWC 2020. While there are no details available, there remains a possibility that the Apex 2020 could have a wrap-around display like the Mi Mix Alpha.