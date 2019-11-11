Vivo to launch a new 4GB RAM variant of the Z1x in India on November 12: Specs, price and features

Vivo is expected to launch a new variant of the Z1x in India. The company launched its midrange smartphone in three storage variants starting with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. A new report suggests that the Chinese manufacturer will introduce a 4GB variant of the Z1x.

In September, Vivo launched the Z1x in three storage variants — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. A new report by 91Mobiles, citing retail sources, states that Vivo would launch the Z1x with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory tomorrow, i.e., November 12 via flash sale.

The new storage variant will be launched for Rs 16,990 but as part of the introductory offer, it will be available for Rs 15,990. Apart from the RAM and storage, the rest of the Z1x specifications remain the same.

Vivo Z1x specifications

The Z1x features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display has a 1080x2340 resolution and comes with a water-drop notch at the top.

Under the hood, the Z1x gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card. There is a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with a 22.5W FlashCharge technology, which claims to deliver three hours of talk-time on a five-minute charge.

For selfies, there is a 32MP f/2.0 front-facing camera inside the water-drop notch. On the back, the Z1x includes a triple-camera setup which features a Sony IMX582 48MP primary sensor, 8MP Super-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots.