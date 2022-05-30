Vivo T2x with 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC launched alongside Vivo Y33e 5G

Vivo has officially unveiled two new 5G smartphones in China. The Vivo Y33e and Vivo T2x arrive with MediaTek chipsets, large batteries, and dual rear cameras. The Vivo Y33e arrives in China’s affordable 5G market, while the T2x debuts in the mid-range.

The Vivo T2x is priced at CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 19,800) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 1,899 (Roughly Rs 22,100). The Vivo Y33e 5G is priced at CNY 1,299 (Roughly Rs 15,000) for the sole 4GB/64GB model.

The Vivo T2x comes in Fog Blue and Mirror Black colours, while the Vivo Y33e 5G is available in Flourite Black and Magic Blue colour options.

Vivo T2x Specifications

The Vivo T2x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo T2x sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 650 nits of peak brightness. The display also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Vivo T2x opts for a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. The T2x also gets an unspecified selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. The Vivo T2x packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 12 with OriginOS on top.

Vivo Y33e 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y33e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y33e 5G runs Android 12 with the Origin Ocean OS skin on top.

For optics, the Vivo Y33e 5G gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. For selfies, the handset boasts an 8 MP front camera. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.