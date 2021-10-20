Vivo T1, Vivo T1x launched with 5G, 120Hz display, 5000 mAh battery

Vivo recently unveiled a new T series in China alongside the iQOO Z5x. The Vivo T1 and T1x arrive with 5,000 mAh batteries, 120Hz displays, and 64 MP primary sensors. The two devices look like rebranded versions of the iQOO Z5 and iQOO Z5x.

Vivo T1

The Vivo T1 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The device also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The Vivo T1 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Vivo T1 gets a triple-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit.

Additionally, you also get a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The Vivo T1 features a starting price of CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 25,750) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration for CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 28,100) and CNY 2,599 (Roughly Rs 30,450), respectively. The phone is offered in Dianguangqing and Yaoying Black colours.

Vivo T1x

The Vivo T1x is a more affordable smartphone and uses the MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile platform. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The T1x also sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the phone gets a 64 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit.

Additionally, you also get an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The Vivo T1x features a starting price of CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 25,750) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration. It is offered in Sea Salt, Iridescent, and Starry Night colour options.