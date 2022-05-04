Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W India launch event at noon today: What to expect, how to watch the livestream

The Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W are arriving in India later today. The two Vivo T series smartphones follow the launch of the Vivo T1 5G.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W have already been listed on Flipkart. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1’s launch in India will take place at 12:00 noon today. The event will be streamed live on the company’s social media handles, while the Vivo T1 44W and T1 Pro 5G will be sold through Flipkart.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Expected Specifications

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. The chip will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone will also feature extended RAM up to 4GB RAM using the unused internal storage. The T1 Pro 5G will also sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The Vivo T1 Pro will opt for a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The handset packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z6 Pro that was unveiled last month. The company also confirmed that the Vivo T1 Pro 5G’s price in India will fall in the sub-Rs 25k segment.

Vivo T1 44W Expected Specification

The 4G version of the Vivo T1 44W will use a Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will also sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It could run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

The Vivo T1 44W will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The phone is expected to use a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary shooter that is accompanied by a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.