Vivo T1 5G launch in India set for February 9 via Flipkart: All you need to know

The Vivo T1 5G is set to debut in India next week. The Vivo T1 5G was officially unveiled in China back in October 2021. Now, the Vivo T1 5G is making its way to India on February 9, the same day as the launch of the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S.



Get ready for the new vivo T1 5G that comes loaded with​​ Turbo features.

It has everything you need to live the Turbo Life.

​​Launching on 9th Feb.

Notify me: https://t.co/bARtYcDPMA#TurboLife#GetSetTurbo​​#vivoT1 5G​​#SeriesT pic.twitter.com/ELOS1OdDXS — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 31, 2022

The Vivo T1 5G is launching in India on February 9 and will be available through Flipkart. A product page for the device has already gone live on the e-commerce platform.

While details about the Vivo T1 5G are relatively unknown, the phone was previously unveiled in China, giving us an in-depth look at the phone’s spec sheet. In China, the Vivo T1 5G features a starting price of CNY 2,199 (Roughly 25,800), which suggests the device will fall in the sub-30K segment in India. However, a subsequent reply to the original tweet, suggests that the Vivo T1 will feature a sub-20K starting price.



Turbo Processor, Turbo Camera, Turbo Cooling, and Turbo Screen making it the fastest and the slimmest 5G smartphone under 20K. — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 31, 2022

Vivo T1 5G Specifications

The Vivo T1 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The device also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 11 with the company’s FunTouchOS skin on top.

The Vivo T1 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Vivo T1 gets a triple-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, you also get a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.