MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo T1 5G launch in India set for February 9 via Flipkart: All you need to know

    The Vivo T1 5G will launch alongside the Redmi Note 11 series.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST

    The Vivo T1 5G is set to debut in India next week. The Vivo T1 5G was officially unveiled in China back in October 2021. Now, the Vivo T1 5G is making its way to India on February 9, the same day as the launch of the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S.

    The Vivo T1 5G is launching in India on February 9 and will be available through Flipkart. A product page for the device has already gone live on the e-commerce platform.

    While details about the Vivo T1 5G are relatively unknown, the phone was previously unveiled in China, giving us an in-depth look at the phone’s spec sheet. In China, the Vivo T1 5G features a starting price of CNY 2,199 (Roughly 25,800), which suggests the device will fall in the sub-30K segment in India. However, a subsequent reply to the original tweet, suggests that the Vivo T1 will feature a sub-20K starting price.

    Close

    Related stories

    Vivo T1 5G Specifications

    The Vivo T1 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The device also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 11 with the company’s FunTouchOS skin on top.

    The Vivo T1 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Vivo T1 gets a triple-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, you also get a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

    Also Read: Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 price, specifications announced
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #smartphones #Snapdragon #Vivo #Vivo India #Vivo Smartphones
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 06:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.