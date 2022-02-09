MARKET NEWS

    Vivo T1 5G India Launch today: Here's how you can tune in to the live stream

    Vivo's new smartphone is will be unveiled at noon on February 9

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch a new affordable 5G phone in India on February 9 after unveiling it in China. The Vivo T1 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 and the company says it will be the slimmest 5G phone in the price segment.

    The online live event has been set for 12 noon, and you can catch the livestream at the link below.

    Also Read: Vivo T1 5G launch in India set for February 9 via Flipkart: All you need to know

    Rumoured specifications

    According to leaks and rumours, the phone will have a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    Vivo has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

    The Vivo T1 5G will ship with Android 11, running beneath the company's Origin 1.0 software skin. Besides that, it is said to have dual SIM support and the base variant will have 8GB Storage/12GB RAM, with more storage options up to 256GB.

    Also read: Vivo Y75 launched in India with a budget 5G chip and a 50 MP triple-camera setup

    As for the camera, rumours suggest a triple camera module at the back, with a primary 64-megapixel camera flanked by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a paltry 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone will likely have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

    As for the battery, there may be a 5000mAh ticker with 44W fast-charging support.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G #Android #Qualcomm #Vivo #Vivo T1 5G
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 11:32 am
