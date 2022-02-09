Vivo T1 5G India Launch today: Here's how you can tune in to the live stream

(Image Courtesy: Vivo)

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch a new affordable 5G phone in India on February 9 after unveiling it in China. The Vivo T1 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 and the company says it will be the slimmest 5G phone in the price segment.

The online live event has been set for 12 noon, and you can catch the livestream at the link below.

Rumoured specifications

According to leaks and rumours, the phone will have a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vivo has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The Vivo T1 5G will ship with Android 11, running beneath the company's Origin 1.0 software skin. Besides that, it is said to have dual SIM support and the base variant will have 8GB Storage/12GB RAM, with more storage options up to 256GB.

As for the camera, rumours suggest a triple camera module at the back, with a primary 64-megapixel camera flanked by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a paltry 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone will likely have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

As for the battery, there may be a 5000mAh ticker with 44W fast-charging support.