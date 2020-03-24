Vivo suspends India launch of V19, to work with govt on coronavirus relief

Vivo has announced that it will not launch any new products in India until the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, situation subsides. The company has sent out a press release confirming that the Vivo V19 launch has been delayed until further notice.

“During these tough times, the wellbeing of our customers, partners, employees, and fellow citizens is our number one priority. Hence, we have decided to suspend all our product launches starting from V19, while we fight this crisis and focus our time and resources towards COVID-19 relief efforts,” Vivo said in a statement.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced that it is working with the government authorities to ascertain the need for essential supplies. The company will also be donating surgical and N95 masks to doctors and healthcare workers.

Xiaomi too, earlier this week, announced that it will be working closely with the government and donating lakhs of masks and other resources required to tackle coronavirus.