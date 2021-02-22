English
Vivo S9 with 44 MP front camera, 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC confirmed to launch on March 3

The phone will also get a triple-camera setup.

February 22, 2021

Vivo just confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in its S series. The Vivo S9 is launching in China on March 3. Vivo confirmed the launch through a teaser video for the announcement on Weibo.

The teaser reveals the back panel of the Vivo S9 as well as the camera specification for the sensor on the front. The image also reveals three cameras on the back, although the specifications of these are unknown. The front camera, on the other hand, will use a 44 MP shooter for selfies.

The Vivo S9 was previously spotted (Obtained via PlayfulDroid) on TENAA (and is expected to run on Android 11 with Vivo’s Origin OS skin on top. The battery is listed as 3,905 mAh, which suggests a typical charge of 4,000 mAh. The Vivo S9 could also get an OLED panel, although it may revert to a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo S9 is also expected to be the first phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, the company’s latest 6nm chipset, which launched earlier this year. Vivo is also gearing up to launch the Vivo S9e sometime in March.

The Vivo S9e is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 820U SoC, a 4100 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and an FHD+ screen with a 90Hz resolution. The phone is also expected to have a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back and a 32 MP selfie shooter on the front.

While we still have to primarily rely on rumours, you can expect more details about the Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e to be revealed in the days building up to the launch.
first published: Feb 22, 2021

