Vivo S9 5G, S9e 5G launched with 5G MediaTek SoC, 64 MP triple-camera setup: Everything you need to know

Vivo recently unveiled the first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 1100 chipset, which was revealed earlier in January. The Vivo S9 5G and S9e 5G both arrive with MediaTek chipsets, an AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Vivo S9 5G and S9e 5G price

The Vivo S9 5G’s price is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 33,750) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,100). The Vivo S9e 5G is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,000) for the base 8GB/128GB configuration, while the 8GB/256GB model will set you back CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,350).

Vivo S9 5G specs

The Vivo S9 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The S9 5G runs Vivo’s new OriginOS based on Android 10. The handset sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

For optics, the Vivo S9 5G boasts a triple-rear camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the wide notch houses a 44 MP selfie shooter and an 8 MP ultrawide selfie camera.

Vivo S9e 5G specs

The Vivo S9e 5G retains the same design and internals of the vanilla S9 model, nearly the same. The main differences here are the downgraded MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and a waterdrop notch that houses a single 32 MP selfie camera. Lastly, RAM is also limited to 8GB. The display, triple-camera setup, battery, and charging remain unchanged.

The Vivo S9 5G will be available from March 12 in China while the availability of the S9e 5G is yet to be disclosed. Additionally, Vivo has not provided details about a global launch.