Vivo S7t 5G with 44MP dual selfie cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC launched: All you need to know

Vivo has updated its S7 series with a new launch. Joining the S7 and S7e 5G will be the new S7t 5G which is almost identical to the S7 with just one major difference. In place of the Snapdragon 765G on the S7, Vivo has opted to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 SoC instead. It is priced at CNY 2,698 (Rs 30,500 approx) and comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

As with the other phones in the series, the S7t uses Android 11 as a platform that comes with Oppo’s custom skin known as OriginOS 1.0. It has an AMOLED display on the front which measures 6.44 inches and comes with the same 44-megapixel sensor and 8-megapixel sensor selfie camera on the S7. It has support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone runs on a 4000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the back, the phone has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with aperture of f/1.89, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Vivo will let you choose between two colours – Black and Monet Diffuse. It also has a suite of sensors on the phone, gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope and an e-compass.