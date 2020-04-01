Vivo S6 5G with Exynos 980 SoC, 48MP quad-camera setup launched

Vivo S6 5G has been launched in China. The 5G smartphone arrives in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options and comes at a starting price of Yuan 2,698 (roughly Rs 28,800).

In terms of specifications, the Vivo S6 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. The 20:9 aspect ratio smartphone gets a water-drop notch on top of the display which houses the 32MP f/2.0 front camera. Vivo S6 5G also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, courtesy of the AMOLED panel.

Notably, Vivo has opted for a Samsung Exynos 980 chipset, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is being widely used in most 5G-compatible smartphones. The performance unit comes with a standard 8GB RAM option and 128GB/ 256GB internal memory variants. There is a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

On the back, Vivo S6 5G sports a circular module for housing four camera sensors. There is a 48MP primary shooter paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP shooters for depth and macro photography.

Software-wise, Vivo S6 5G boots on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes in three colours — Black, White, and Blue.

So far as pricing is concerned, the 128GB storage base variant is priced at Yuan 2,698 (roughly Rs 28,800), whereas the 256GB option can be bought for Yuan 2,998 (roughly Rs 32,000).