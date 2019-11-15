Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 48-megapixel quad-camera setup launched in China

The entry-level model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at CNY 2,698 (Approx. Rs 27,700).
Vivo just dropped the successor to the S1 in Chinese markets. The new S5 is one of Vivo’s best mid-range handsets on offer and packs quite the punch. The phone delivers a nice balance between performance and style and is aimed at younger generations.
The Vivo S5 is available in two configurations with the entry-level model packing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. There is another model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is available in three colours – Phantom Blue, Icelandic Blue, and Star Black colours. The base variant of the Vivo S5 is price at CNY 2,698 (Approx. Rs 27,700), while the other higher-end option is priced at CNY 2,998 (Approx. Rs 30,700).
Under the hood, the S5 is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is a decent upgrade over the last generation’s S1 (MediaTek P65) and S1 Pro (Snapdragon 675). The company’s latest mid-tier handset will pack a 4,100 mAh battery and offers 22.5W fast-charging support. The phone runs on Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2.
The successor to the Vivo S1 sports a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also offers a 91.38-per cent screen-to-body ratio, which is excellent for a mid-range handset. The display features a fingerprint reader underneath.
In terms of optics, the Vivo S5 gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. The punch-hole camera on the front gets a 32-megapixel shooter.
Vivo is taking performance on the S5 very seriously. The devices packs performance-oriented features like AI Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Centre Turbo, Game Turbo, ART++ Turbo, AI Turbo, and Net Turbo. The Turbo features are aimed at optimising performance on the S5.The Vivo S5 will go on sale in China on November 22. However, there's no word on when the device will be available in Indian and international markets.