Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 48-megapixel quad-camera setup launched in China

Vivo just dropped the successor to the S1 in Chinese markets. The new S5 is one of Vivo’s best mid-range handsets on offer and packs quite the punch. The phone delivers a nice balance between performance and style and is aimed at younger generations.

The Vivo S5 is available in two configurations with the entry-level model packing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. There is another model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is available in three colours – Phantom Blue, Icelandic Blue, and Star Black colours. The base variant of the Vivo S5 is price at CNY 2,698 (Approx. Rs 27,700), while the other higher-end option is priced at CNY 2,998 (Approx. Rs 30,700).

Under the hood, the S5 is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is a decent upgrade over the last generation’s S1 (MediaTek P65) and S1 Pro (Snapdragon 675). The company’s latest mid-tier handset will pack a 4,100 mAh battery and offers 22.5W fast-charging support. The phone runs on Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2.

The successor to the Vivo S1 sports a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also offers a 91.38-per cent screen-to-body ratio, which is excellent for a mid-range handset. The display features a fingerprint reader underneath.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S5 gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. The punch-hole camera on the front gets a 32-megapixel shooter.

Vivo is taking performance on the S5 very seriously. The devices packs performance-oriented features like AI Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Centre Turbo, Game Turbo, ART++ Turbo, AI Turbo, and Net Turbo. The Turbo features are aimed at optimising performance on the S5.