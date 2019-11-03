Vivo S5 is launching on November 14 in China

Vivo is gearing up to launch the successor to the S1. The Vivo S5 will arrive on November 14 at an event in Hangzhou, China. The company teased the S5 earlier this week, giving us a look at the phone’s design and revealing a triple-camera setup on the back.

Apart from its release date, very few details about the Vivo S5 have been revealed. However, the teaser does give us some details, including that the phone will feature a diamond-shaped camera module on the phone. Vivo’s teaser also confirms that the phone will feature an under-display fingerprint reader.

The Vivo S1 and S1 Pro were photo-centric smartphones, which leads us to believe that the Vivo S5 will feature a big emphasis on-camera performance. The Vivo S5 is expected to get a 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel primary camera sensor coupled with two more cameras. On the front, the device will likely get a 32-megapixel shooter. If the Vivo S5 does take after its predecessor, it will probably be a mid-ranger with an excellent design.

Some noteworthy features we can expect on the upcoming Vivo S5 is the addition of an OLED panel. The Vivo S1 featured a MediaTek Helios P65 SoC, while the Pro variant ran on the Snapdragon 675 mobile platform, which leads us to believe the Vivo S5 will likely get MediaTek G90 series or Snapdragon 700 series chip.