Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo S1 Pro with a 48MP quad-camera setup launched for Rs 19,990

The smartphone can be purchased via online and offline stores starting January 4.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo has launched the S1 Pro in India. The smartphone features a water-drop notch on top, contrary to rumours that stated a punch-hole display. Vivo S1 Pro goes in sale starting January 4 for Rs 19,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a teardrop notch on top for the 32MP f/2.0 front camera. 

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter. Vivo S1 Pro also features an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP F/2.4 depth sensor. The rear camera comes with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation.

Under the hood, the S1 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which comes paired with a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For long battery life, the S1 Pro gets a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support via USB Type-C.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, etc. For biometrics, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock.

Vivo S1 Pro comes in three colour options— Dreamy White, Jazy Blue, and Mystic Black. The smartphone can be purchased via online and offline stores starting January 4.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 09:19 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

