Vivo S1 Pro with a 48MP quad-camera setup launched for Rs 19,990

Vivo has launched the S1 Pro in India. The smartphone features a water-drop notch on top, contrary to rumours that stated a punch-hole display. Vivo S1 Pro goes in sale starting January 4 for Rs 19,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a teardrop notch on top for the 32MP f/2.0 front camera.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter. Vivo S1 Pro also features an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP F/2.4 depth sensor. The rear camera comes with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation.

Under the hood, the S1 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which comes paired with a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For long battery life, the S1 Pro gets a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support via USB Type-C.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, etc. For biometrics, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock.