Vivo S1 Pro with 8GB + 128GB memory to launch in India for Rs 19,990: Report

Vivo is rumoured to introduce a new variant of the S1 in India called the S1 Pro. The smartphone is expected to launch in January 2020 and will have different internals and design compared to the International unit. The latest report has revealed that Vivo S1 Pro will be priced at Rs 19,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo S1 Pro is currently available in China and some other international markets like Thailand. According to 91Mobiles, the smartphone would launch during mid-January 2020 for Rs 19,990. The leaked pricing falls in line with a previous report which also revealed the design changes and other internals of the Vivo S1 Pro.

The India variant of Vivo S1 Pro is expected to sport a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display, which is marginally smaller than the China variant that has a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Instead of a water-drop notch or an all-screen display, the Indian variant would sport a punch-hole screen for the 32MP front camera.

The camera unit on the back will feature a 48MP primary shooter, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP lenses. The report claims that Vivo S1 Pro will have a diamond-shaped cutout for the quad-camera setup.

Performance unit is said to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with a single 8GB RAM option. The smartphone would have 128GB internal storage. Vivo S1 Pro would pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support, according to the report.