Vivo S1 Pro with 48MP quad-camera setup, 32MP front camera to launch on Jan 4

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the S1 Pro in India on January 4. The smartphone would come to India as a higher-spec variant of the Vivo S1, which is already available in India. Vivo has teased the launch across its social media handles and website.

Amazon India has listed the Vivo S1 Pro on its website. The microsite confirms some specifications of the S1 Pro that were previously rumoured. Vivo S1 Pro features a diamond-shaped camera module for housing four camera sensors on the back. The Amazon India listing also confirms that Vivo S1 Pro will feature a 48MP primary sensor and a 32MP front camera.

While the microsite does confirm Vivo S1 Pro supporting ultra-wide shooting and macro photography, the camera sensor details are currently unknown. Since the smartphone is already available in international markets, we can expect Vivo S1 Pro India variant to feature the same 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors.

Vivo S1 Pro is expected to feature a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole for the 32MP front camera. This would differentiate it from other S1 Pro international variants that are available either with a water-drop notch, or an all-screen design with a pop-up camera.

Performance unit is said to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with a single 8GB RAM option. The smartphone would have 128GB internal storage. Vivo S1 Pro would pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support, according to previous reports.

For biometric authentication, the S1 Pro would come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS. Internationally, the smartphone runs on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9.1 out of the box.