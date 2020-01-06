Vivo S1 Pro vs Realme X2 vs Redmi K20 : Which is the best smartphone under Rs 20,000

Vivo recently launched the S1 Pro in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,990, which is a very competitive space in India. The most popular smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India include the Realme X2 and the Redmi K20.

Parameter s Vivo S1 Pro Realme X2 Redmi K20 Display 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a water-drop notch for the front camera. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets an all-screen design with a pop-up motor for the front camera resulting in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. The display comes with HDR support. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 with Adreno 618 GPU RAM and Storage options 8GB + 128GB 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth 48MP Sony IMX582 + 13MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto Front camera 32MP f/2.0 32MP f/2.0 sensor 20MP f/2.0 Battery 4,500 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.0 4,000 mAh battery with 18W Sonic fast charging. OS Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9.1. Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 (Color OS 7 confirmed) Android 10 based MiUi 11. Security In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack Colour Options Dreamy White, Jazy Blue, Mystic Black. Pearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl Blue Glacier Blue, Carbon Black, Pearl White, and Flame Red. Price Rs 19,990 for 8GB + 128GB. Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB. Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 22,999 for 6GB + 128GB.

Is the S1 Pro, Pro-enough to one-up the Realme X2 and Redmi K20? We list out the specifications and features of Vivo S1 Pro with Realme X2 and Redmi K20 and find out.

From the spec-sheet, it is evident that the Realme X2 has an upper-hand over the Redmi K20 and the Vivo S1 Pro. The smartphone features a faster processor, a quad-camera setup, and a 30W fast charger.

Redmi K20 suits best for the ones who, alongside some gaming, also stream a lot of content on their smartphone. The smartphone comes with HDR support and also has an all-screen display, which assists in an immersive experience. Redmi K20 is the only smartphone among the three to feature a telephoto lens.

Vivo S1 Pro's performance unit, which is a very key aspect for smartphone buyers, is comparatively weaker than the Realme X2 and Redmi K20. While the processor isn't a bad one, it falls way behind when it comes to the value-for-money factor.