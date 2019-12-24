App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo S1 Pro to launch in India in January 2020 under Rs 20,000

The India variant of Vivo S1 Pro will have a significantly different design compared to the international models.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo is reportedly planning to launch the S1 Pro in India soon. The smartphone was launched in China in May, followed by Thailand and the Philippines. According to the report, Vivo S1 Pro India launch would happen during mid-January 2020.

The India variant of Vivo S1 Pro will have a significantly different design compared to the international models. According to the 91Mobiles report, Vivo S1 Pro will feature a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display, marginally smaller than the China variant which has a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Instead of a water-drop notch or an all-screen display, the Indian variant would sport a punch-hole screen for the front camera.

Under the hood, the S1 Pro will reportedly get powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. In Thailand and China, the S1 Pro comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. We can expect Vivo to launch the S1 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in India. This can be speculated considering the rumoured India variant price, which is said to be under Rs 20,000.

On the back, Vivo S1 Pro will have a diamond-shaped cutout for the quad-camera setup, which would feature a 48MP primary sensor. The other three sensors would pack an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP lenses. For selfies, the S1 Pro would have a 32MP front-facing camera inside the punch-hole.

The international variant packs a 3,700 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 out of the box.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 10:53 am

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

