Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo S1 Prime launched with 48 MP Quad cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4,500 mAh battery

The Vivo S1 Prime is priced at 389,800 Myanmar Kyat (roughly Rs 21,325) and is only available in one configuration

Moneycontrol News

Vivo recently announced a new smartphone for the mid-range market in the form of the S1 Prime. The device was recently launched in Myanmar and details on international availability are yet to be unveiled.

Specifications

The Vivo S1 Prime is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB of storage with a shared microSD slot. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2 out of the box.

The device sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera. On the back, Vivo opts for a 48 MP primary camera sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro camera.

Available in two colour options -- Nebula Blue and Jade Black, it is priced at 389,800 Myanmar Kyat (roughly Rs 21,325) and is only available in one configuration.

First Published on Aug 13, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

