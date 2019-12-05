Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro get up to Rs 4,000 discount in India: New price, specifications, features

Vivo has dropped the price on two of its mid-range smartphones in India. The Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 have received price cuts up to Rs 2,000, both online and offline.

The V15 Pro has received a Rs 4,000 price drop and is now available for Rs 19,990. The smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was previously available for Rs 23,990.

The new pricing is reflected on Flipkart, Amazon India and Vivo e-store. However, the 8GB + 128GB variant hasn’t received a price cut and continues to be available for Rs 26,990.

Vivo S1, on the other hand, has received a Rs 2,000 price cut on both the variants. The 4GB + 128GB model now retails for Rs 15,990, down from Rs 17,990. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is now available for Rs 17,990, down from Rs 19,990.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications

The V15 Pro (Review) features a 6.39-inch Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080*2316p and 91.64 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it gets powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The triple-camera setup on V15 Pro includes a 48MP primary sensor (aperture of f/1.8), an 8MP wide-angle sensor (aperture of f/2.2) and a 5MP virtual lens (aperture of f/2.4). For selfies, there is a 32MP f/2.0 pop-up front camera. There is a 3,700 mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging support.

Vivo S1 specifications

Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a water-drop notch at the top for the 32MP front camera. There is a triple camera setup on the back with a 16MP f/1.78 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 AI Super wide-angle lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth shooter.