Vivo Nex launched in India at Rs 44,990; features in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera

Chinese device maker Vivo has launched the much awaited all-display flagship smartphone NEX in India. The Vivo NEX device comes with a price of Rs 44,990 and will exclusively available for purchase on Amazon.in beginning July 21.

The device packs in a lot of innovative features which include the first ever in-display fingerprint sensor where the entire bottom half of the screen can scan your fingerprint. Next in line is a retractable front camera which pops out in just 0.8 seconds and a display which doubles up as earpiece using the Screen SoundCasting Technology.

These features helps the phone to achieve a truly bezel-less display unlike other phones such as the recently launched OnePlus 6, Apple’s iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, etc which sport either a notch or a tiny chin at the bottom.

Vivo NEX specifications

Coming to the specs, the device features a massive 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316*1080p and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. It has dimensions of 162mm x 77mm x 7.98mm and is slightly on the higher side of weighing scale at 199 grams.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC, the device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Sadly, the device does not support memory expansion.

Vivo Nex Camera

On the optics front, it comes with a dual-rear camera setup with 12MP + 5MP sensors with aperture rates of f/1.8 and f/2.4, respectively. Other features of the camera include 4-Axis OIS, Slow Motion, Backlight HDR, Live Photo, Portrait Bokeh (dual cameras), Panorama, Time Lapse, Face Beauty, AR Stickers, Filters.

The pop-up selfie camera, which also happens to be one of the USP of the phone, comes with an 8MP camera sensor. The selfie camera has an aperture rate of f/2.0 and comes with features such as Live Photo, Face Beauty, Backlight HDR, Portrait Bokeh (single camera), Panorama, AR Stickers, Filters.

The device runs on FunTouch OS 4.0 loaded on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the security front, the phone has a game-changing third generation under-display fingerprint sensor.

It has connectivity features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 with OTG support, GLONASS, GPS, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, among others. 4,000 mAh battery, AI-based virtual assistant named Jovi, dedicated Jovi button, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 port Bluetooth 5.0, 7.1-channel 3D audio.

Vivo Nex Price

The phone was initially launched in China last month where the company also introduced an affordable version called Vivo Nex A along with the regular variant. While Nex A was priced at 3,898 yuan (approximately Rs 41,000), the Nex S, came in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with prices of 4,498 yuan (approximately Rs 47,300) and 4,998 yuan (about Rs 52,000), respectively. The company has launched an 8GB +128GB version in India pricing it at Rs 44,990.