Vivo NEX 3s 5G with Snapdragon 865, curved edge design arriving on March 10

Vivo launched the NEX 3 5G in September 2019 as the company’s flagship 5G device. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to bring a successor to the device with a few upgrades. The company has confirmed the Vivo NEX 3s will arrive in China on March 10.

Apart from the fact that the upcoming Vivo NEX 3s will support 5G, the company hasn’t confirmed other details about the device. However, considering the flagship nature of the NEX 3s, we believe it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Additionally, a Vivo phone bearing model code V1950A was recently spotted by benchmarking website Geekbench. The phone is believed to be the Vivo NEX 3s 5G and packed a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The device in question ran on Android 10. The Vivo NEX 3s 5G also received TENAA certification, revealing quite a few details about design and specifications.

The TENAA listing suggests a 4,250 mAh battery and a 6.89-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2256 pixels resolution. The Vivo NEX 3s 5G could retain a similar design as its predecessor, which means you can expect close-to-no bezels with extreme curvature on the sides. The poster of Weibo all-but confirms that Vivo is opting for maximum screen real estate on the NEX 3s 5G, ditching the punch-hole notch for a pop-up selfie camera like previous NEX smartphones.